Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia holds off title-chasing Fabio Quartararo in San Marino

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps.

MISANO ADRIATICO – Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his home San Marino MotoGP with a dominant display from pole at Misano on Sunday.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider.

Despite missing out on adding to his five wins this term Quartararo still had plenty to smile about.

With four races left his lead remains a solid one at 48 points over Bagnaia.