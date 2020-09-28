Durban to host World Table Tennis Championships Finals in 2023

The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be staged in Durban, the International Table Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

ITTF Member Associations voted during the 2020 ITTF AGM held on Monday 28th September in a historic first-ever virtual AGM, brought on by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s an historic first time that the ITTF’s most prestigious event is being held in South Africa and the first time on the African continent since Cairo, Egypt, in 1939.

The vote vindicates the new format for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, coming into place in 2021, which sees continental qualification precede the Finals event, thus making it more feasible for more countries to host.

Durban won 90 votes (69.77%) to beat off competition from the other candidate city, Düsseldorf, Germany, who won 39 votes (30.23%).