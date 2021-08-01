Esteban Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton takes championship lead

BUDAPEST - Lewis Hamilton missed the chance to chalk up his 100th victory but did take over the lead in the championship as France's Esteban Ocon steered his way through a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to collect his first ever win.

After a tactical error dropped pole-sitter Hamilton to last place, the Briton picked his way through the field, finally clawing his way past Ocon's Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso, to finish third behind the Frenchman and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin.