Explore new sport and wellness regimes at the CTICC’s AllSport Expo

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) introduces a brand new event to the Western Cape in September this year – the AllSports Expo, where sporting enthusiasts and professionals can experience a wide range of outdoor, indoor, and water sport, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and wellness products all under one roof.
The expo will include a host of experiential sporting activities, challenges and competitions, providing visitors with an immersive and tangible experience of the exhibitor’s products and services, while adding a dynamic energy to the entire event.
Come and try out different activities, from boxing, CrossFit, dance, wrestling, wall climbing, karate, electric skateboarding to golf putting, all facilitated by experts in their field.
'Ring your calendar for the @AllSportExpo, where indoor, outdoor & water sport exhibitors gather under one roof. 9 – 11 September 2022.
Visitors can win prizes in exhibitor competitions during the expo, as well as special offers on packages from various sporting institutes, apparel items, wellness partners and gyms. A big attraction is the kids’ sport area, so bring along the whole family for an informative, enjoyable and ‘sporty’ outing.
Remember to book your tickets now for the AllSport Expo from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th September at Quicket or visit www.allsportexpo.co.za for more information.
IOL Sport