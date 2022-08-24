Explore new sport and wellness regimes at the CTICC’s AllSport Expo

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) introduces a brand new event to the Western Cape in September this year – the AllSports Expo, where sporting enthusiasts and professionals can experience a wide range of outdoor, indoor, and water sport, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and wellness products all under one roof.

The expo will include a host of experiential sporting activities, challenges and competitions, providing visitors with an immersive and tangible experience of the exhibitor’s products and services, while adding a dynamic energy to the entire event.