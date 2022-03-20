Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 20, 2022

F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine

Drivers pose on the starting grid during the first day of Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 10, 2022. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Published 3h ago

Manama — Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF's emergency fundraising appeal for its programmes helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones, the sport said on Sunday.

The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.

Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Over three million have fled the fighting for other countries, according to United Nations data, in what has become Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Reuters

Formula 1

Reuters