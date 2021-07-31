F1 Pole 101 for Lewis Hamilton at Hungarian Grand Prix

BUDAPEST - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who handed Mercedes a front-row lockout in Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix. The Briton lapped the 4.3-kilometers of a sweltering Hungaroring in one minute, 15.419 seconds, 0.315 seconds quicker than Bottas. Crucially, he was 0.421 seconds quicker than Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen in third.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton quickest in final practice in Hungary "I think its been amazing teamwork from everyone this weekend," said Hamilton, after chalking up his 101st career pole and first in six races. "It's been amazing to see everyone coming together, rallying up and pushing forward," the Briton, gunning for a landmark 100th win and record ninth at the circuit on Sunday, added.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by eight points in the overall standings, was disappointed to miss out on a fifth successive pole. ALSO READ: 'I'd do it again': Lewis Hamilton defiant over Max Verstappen Silverstone crash "Clearly, the whole weekend so far we've been a bit behind and it showed again in qualifying," said the 23-year-old, whose rivalry with Hamilton stepped up a gear after a collision with the Mercedes driver put him out of the last race in Britain.

"Nevertheless we're still there and we'll see what we can do," said the Dutchman, who will be starting Sunday's race on the grippier but less durable soft tyres compared to Hamilton's mediums. HAMILTON TAKES POLE IN HUNGARY!



He takes his 101st career pole, and he'll line up alongside team mate Bottas in second, with Verstappen third#HungarianGP 🇭![CDATA[]]>🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BNdlEqRlO4 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2021