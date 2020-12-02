F1 star Romain Grosjean still in pain but ’happy to be alive’

SAKHIR - Romain Grosjean said that he should be leaving hospital on Wednesday after escaping a fiery high-speed crash in the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

French driver Grosjean is being treated for the burns he sustained to his hands while jumping out of his blazing Haas car following a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the first lap of Sunday's race.

"I'm leaving the hospital normally tomorrow. I'm getting better and better, obviously a few parts are a bit painful but it's OK," Grosjean said in a video posted on Twitter.

"After what happened I guess the pain is not too bad. I'm happy to be alive and talk to you."

Grosjean, 34, was stuck in his car for nearly half a minute before getting out alive, largely thanks to the integrity of his car's survival cell, his 'halo' device.