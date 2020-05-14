F1 without German driver would be 'tragedy,' Glock says

MUNICH - With Sebastian Vettel's future in the sport undecided after leaving Ferrari at the end of the year, former driver Timo Glock fears that Germany could be without a Formula One driver for the first time in three decades.

"It would be a tragedy for Formula One fans in Germany if there was no German driver at all," Glock told Thursday's edition of the Rheinische Post paper.

"If we had no German it would also be difficult for TV because there would be no (local) star to report about."

Germany has had a driver in the elite series every year since 1991, with even seven Germans competing in 2010, including Glock.

Germans won 12 world titles in the period, a record seven from Michael Schumacher, four from Vettel and one from Nico Rosberg. Germany also staged two races at times on the Nuerburgring and Hockenheim but is now longer a regular stop on the calendar.