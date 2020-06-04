Federation plagued by decades of corruption, says investigation

TORONTO – The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) was plagued by corruption orchestrated by autocratic former president Tamas Ajan, said Richard McLaren who led an independent investigation into the governing body.

McLaren, the Canadian law professor whose findings led to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommending Russia be banned from the 2016 Olympic Games, told reporters on Thursday that the IWF was rife with corruption.

This included vote buying, doping cover-ups and $10.4 million in cash that cannot be accounted for.

Ajan, who served 24 years as IWF general secretary and 20 as president until resigning in April, has denied any wrongdoing.