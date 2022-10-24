Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Fernando Alonso loses US Grand Prix points after Haas protest

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team was stripped off his points at the US Grand Prix. Photo: Greg Nash/EPA

Published 2h ago

Austin - Alpine's double world champion Fernando Alonso lost seventh place at the US Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.

Haas had protested decisions to allow the Spaniard and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, to continue racing with loose bodywork.

Stewards at Austin's Circuit of the Americas rejected the protest against Red Bull but upheld the one against Renault-owned Alpine, dropping Alonso to 15th with a 30 seconds post-race penalty.

Haas had argued that Alonso's car was being driven in an unsafe condition after a collision because the right-hand mirror was moving around before it finally fell off, without harming anybody.

The US-owned team made the point that they had been shown a black and orange flag, requiring a driver to pit due to mechanical problems or loose bodywork, on three occasions this season.

Technical chiefs for the governing FIA told stewards the car was unsafe to be driven with a flapping mirror and after it had fallen off.

"A car must be in a safe condition throughout a race, and in this case, Car 14 (Alonso) was not," stewards said in a statement. "This is a responsibility of the Alpine team."

Reuters

