Third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP

ABU DHABI – Ferrari were fined 50,000 euros (R807 000) on Sunday for a fuel irregularity on Charles Leclerc's car in Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Monegasque driver retained third place. The amount of fuel the car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the Yas Marina starting grid.

The FIA technical delegate found a "significant difference", later revealed to be 4.88kg, between the amount in the car and that declared.

Stewards, who included former racer Derek Warwick, determined the fine for an inaccurate declaration after summoning Ferrari representatives post-race.

Leclerc had been fighting for third in the overall standings with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished second to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton.