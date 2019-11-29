ABU DHABI – Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six times Formula One world champion for 2021.
"Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver," Binotto told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked if he would like to sign Mercedes' Briton.
"Knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy.
"But honestly it’s too early for any decision, so we are happy with the drivers we’ve got at the moment and I think certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do."
Hamilton, like several other top drivers, including Ferrari's four times champion Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, will be out of contract at the end of 2020.