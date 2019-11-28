ABU DHABI – World champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team would be excused if they decided to take things a little easy at Sunday's Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi while rivals Ferrari will have plenty to prove.
The Scuderia has never won a race at the Yas Marina course and want to end another somewhat disappointing season on a high after a collision between their drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc two weeks ago in Brazil.
In addition, teams are already preparing for 2020 which marks the last year before sweeping regulation changes in the sport.
"Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the start of the 2020 season in many ways, with most teams trying out ideas for next year during Friday free practice," Vettel said.
Vettel and Leclerc were ordered for talks at the Ferrari headquarters ahead of the season-ender as team principal Mattia Binotto insisted the team "must make sure that something like that doesn't happen again."