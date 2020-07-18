Ferrari ready to sign new F1 Concorde agreement

BERLIN - Ferrari are ready to sign a new Concorde Agreement from 2021 onwards, the contract between the ruling body FIA, the teams and Formula One owners on how the sport is conducted.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said at the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend that "as far as Ferrari, we are ready to sign.

"We would like to sign it even quite soon. I think that's important for the future. For clarity. At least we can all know where we are," he said.

"We are as well somehow happy because we know that F1 has understood the importance of the role of Ferrari within F1. And for us that was key."

The Scuderia is the most famous F1 team and the only one to have competed in every season in the sport, with their 1,000th grand prix set for September.