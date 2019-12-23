Ferrari have extended Charles Leclerc's Formula One contract for five more years and to the end of the 2024 season, the Italian team announced on Monday.
The 22-year-old Monegasque won two races this year, his first season with Ferrari, and took more pole positions than any other driver.
Leclerc also finished fourth overall and above four-times world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel, whose contract expires at the end of 2020, in the season's standings.
"I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari. This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula One has been a dream year for me," Leclerc said in a statement.
"I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I’m keen to see what the future holds and I can’t wait to get going again next season."