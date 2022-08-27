Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claims pole for Belgian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr reacts after qualifying in pole position for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa on Saturday

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr reacts after qualifying in pole position for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa on Saturday. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Spa-Francorchamps — Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed pole for the Belgian Grand Prix despite finishing behind Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Sainz was the main beneficiary as a posse of drivers, including Verstappen, picked up penalties after fitting new power units to their cars for Sunday's 14th round of the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez starts alongside Sainz on the front row.

This was Spaniard Sainz's second career pole after July's British Grand Prix where he went on to claim his maiden win.

"I'm happy to start from pole but not so happy when I see the gap we have to Max," said Sainz, 0.632seconds slower than Verstappen.

More on this

Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, 80 points adrift of Verstappen in the title race, took fourth in qualifying but was also demoted.

With fifth-placed Esteban Ocon also among the sanctioned seven, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton fill the second row. Both are on the hunt for their first wins of the 22-race season.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Formula 1Ferrari

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP