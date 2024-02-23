Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc tops times as F1 testing ends

Leclerc was 0.046sec ahead of George Russell's Mercedes while China's Zhou Guanyu was a surprise third fastest in a Sauber.

Ferrari 's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time as Formula One's pre-season winter testing ended on Friday on the same Sakhir circuit which will stage the world championship opener next week.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen, the overwhelming favourite to make it four titles in a row in 2024, was only fourth fastest with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls filling out the top five.

However, Verstappen opted to drive on softer tyres, therefore making him relatively slower on the day.

The new F1 season starts in Bahrain on March 2 and will feature a record 24 races.