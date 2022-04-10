Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, April 10, 2022

Ferrari's F1 star Charles Leclerc gallops around Albert Park to win Australian Grand Prix

FFerrari's Charles Leclerc in action at the Australian Grand Prix. Picture: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Published 23m ago

Melbourne - A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton wants South Africa included in Formula 1 calendar

The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes team and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

Update to follow ...

AFP

