Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP Photo

SILVERSTONE – Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel topped third and final practice for the British Formula One Grand Prix just ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton. The top three were separated by less than five-hundredths of a second on the iconic 5.891-kilometre Silverstone circuit in a session which saw some light rain.

Leclerc led the way with 1 minute 25.905 seconds, .026 ahead of Vettel and .049 faster than Hamilton's Mercedes.

The result was some good news for Ferrari who are still chasing their first season victory. Vettel won the Silverstone race last year.

With Red Bull's Pierre Gasly dominating the first practice Friday, Valtteri Bottas the second session ahead of his team-mate Hamilton, and now Ferrari on top, qualifying later Saturday could be an exciting an tight affair between the three top teams.

Hamilton, who is chasing a record sixth victory at his home grand prix, tops the standings on 197 points with Bottas on 166 and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on 126.

dpa