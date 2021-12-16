FIA will undertake a ’detailed analysis’ of how Max Verstappen won title

Paris - The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday that it will undertake a "detailed analysis" of the events that allowed Max Verstappen to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and take the world title. Verstappen sped past Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after a late appearance of the safety car, following a crash, erased the British driver's substantial lead. His Mercedes team was furious.

The FIA said that, following a proposal by outgoing president Jean Todt, "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties will now take place". Statement of the FIA World Motor Sport Councilhttps://t.co/sUEuawIt7h — FIA (@fia) December 15, 2021 It added that "this matter will be discussed... with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport".

It said that the controversy was "tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first Drivers' World Championship title won by Max Verstappen". Verstappen will receive his trophy at the FIA awards ceremony on Thursday evening.