FIFA call on SAFA and the government to allow spectators to return to stadiums

CAPE TOWN - FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura has called on the private sector and government to invest more in women’s football. Samoura, who is in South Africa, is being accompanied by FIFA Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman.

Her delegation which was hosted by SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan and CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe also met Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday. The FIFA SG told Minister Mthethwa that processes needed to begin to allow spectators back into the stadiums. She encouraged people to get vaccinated if this process was to be expedited. ‘’Spectators are the most critical stakeholders in the sport and the earlier they return to the stadiums the better,’’ she told the government and SAFA delegation.

