Fight to Fame do their bit for Mandela Day

The Fight to Fame brand hosted its first official live event last night, and it could not have been done in a better spirit. In celebration of Mandela Day, millions of people across the globe had the opportunity to watch the “Fight to Fame celebrates Nelson Mandela’s legacy” via television and online streaming.

The show which was set to be open to thousands of guests prior to the coronavirus pandemic, was reduced to a physical audience of 15 VIP guests from various sectors of the business, government, sport and movie landscape in a bid to raise awareness and funds for those in need.

The Mandela Day celebration - a concept that got its roots from the 67 years Madiba gave to fighting injustice - took place at the FutureFit gym in Athlone and laid a platform for music/television stars - YoungstaCPT, Siv Ngesi, Zami Mdingi - to perform for guests present and those watching via social media, BRICS TV and Starsat channel 509.

“Considering the limitations and bearing in mind that the whole show was done in accordance with Covid-19 regulations, it was a huge success,” says Fight to Fame Project Manager, Roxana Teladia.



With Madiba having a strong boxing background, the event also showcased exhibitions (Katas, boxing body movement and attack strategies) and the life stories of combat sport athletes from different disciplines within martial arts.







“Thousands of individuals, philanthropists, civil society structures, voluntary associations, business and public sector entities all celebrate Madiba as an icon of justice, human rights and the fight for freedom,” says Teladia.



“This is traditionally witnessed by painting classrooms, cleaning-up operations, caring for the aged and orphans, feeding the poor, reading to young children, sports events and a myriad of other exciting, interactive and fun-filled activities.



“In the grips of the global pandemic most of these noble activities are not possible nor safe to engage under normal circumstances. To honour the Mandela Legacy and ensure the safety of those who are vulnerable, we hosted a virtual celebration.



“In line with this year's focus on education, and nutrition, Fight to Fame will donate towards an NPO to assist in combating hunger within our vulnerable communities.”



Fight to Fame is a brand new television reality show that gives combat sport athletes the chance to earn Hollywood movie/stuntmen and women production contracts.



The reality show is based on a #BMS model (Blockchain, Movies and Sport), using crypto currency (blockchain) to regulate and purchase within the show.



The show which is being rolled out in 150 countries will see fighters be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training etc. with the winners then having the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game. A much-needed opportunity in Africa.



In terms of the reality show: “Fight to Fame International will launch in the first week of October 2020 if the Covid-19 pandemic is under control and borders are opened. The roll-out of the reality show will commence in other countries thereafter,” says Teladia.





Fighters from all backgrounds and the public can join the Fight to Fame either as a contestant or participate by buying the new FF token to interact in the show. For more details on everything, visit https://www.fight2fame.com.

If you missed the show, you are welcome to check it out here:

Fight To Fame

Facebook: https://bit.ly/30lrvtc

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3jf5gxE

BRICS TV

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2OAmZkT

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3eHfgMB





