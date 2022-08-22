Five dreams we have as F1 returns from its summer hiatus

Johannesburg - After a short sabbatical that was far too long, Formula One returns this weekend with the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps. There are now only nine races left in the calendar and defending world drivers’ champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, is in the pound seats to retain his title. Here, IOL Sport’s Morgan Bolton, looks at five items on his wishlist that he wants to see in the remainder of the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

5 An actual race at Spa I love Spa, but if we are honest the racing there hasn’t been great shakes in recent seasons; and if we continue that thread of thought, it desperately needs one. The Belgium GP is one of the traditional venues that could possibly be lost to F1 from next season onwards, so it needs a timely reminder why it is held in such reverence.

Last year was farcical after rain saw only two full laps completed to become the shortest F1 world championship race in history. The year before, there was an air of predictability about the GP, with Lewis Hamilton the dominant force ahead of the event. There is always a bit of overtaking down the Kemmel Straight, but rarely in the front once the leaders are clear of the midfield. Perhaps, the last great race at Spa was in 2017, where there was an intense scrap for first place – eventually claimed by Hamilton – in the last 10 laps. Before that 2014 saw a good race as well. But such races are too few and far between at Spa – hopefully the new rules and regulation will bring the exhilaration back.

Story continues below Advertisement

4 A bit more variety

Story continues below Advertisement

Only seven drivers have stepped onto the podium this year after 13 races – Max Verstappen has done so on 10 occasions; Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton have done so six times; while in the five-for club it is George Russell and Charles Leclerc. Lando Norris finished third once … Yaaaawn … Outside of Red Bull and Ferrari, no other team has claimed a first-place finish. The constructors' third-placed Mercedes, meanwhile, have struggled for pace but have been consistent, although certainly not spectacular.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yaaaawn … There hasn’t been many surprises, to be honest, with the season following the expected script with slight deviations. After an impressive season in 2021, McLaren – and especially Daniel Ricciardo – have been a massive letdown, while Alpine Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri have all been duds. Hopefully, one of these teams can produce an unexpected winner as we close out the season. It would be awesome, for instance, to see Norris on the top step; or Pierre Galsly claim a second GP triumph. And how emotional would it be to have Mick Schumacher in the Top 3?

Of course, for any of that to happen, there will need to be carnage in the front but, hey, even that would be a welcome change. 3 A return to the East It will be the first-time since 2019 that we get races in Asia. It is a shortstop with only two races scheduled - Singapore and Japan - but it is a welcome return.

Marina Bay hasn’t endeared itself completely with F1 fans, but it is a demanding and technical circuit that could offer up some surprises. After all, it has featured at least one safety car in every race since 2008, with a total of 21 deployments in all. Suzuka, meanwhile, is a fan favourite and beloved by the drivers. The only figure-eight track on the calendar, it is a high speed circuit and with ground effect now in place, we might see some excellent racing there (crosses fingers in an 8-shape).

2 Something for the Silver Arrows Look, I am not a humongous fan of Mercedes at all but since the first race of the season until the last GP before the break in Hungary, they have steadily improved.

Russell has been constant in his performances and while he makes my lip curl in exasperation with the constant narrative pushed by Sky Sport regarding his skills, there is no doubt that he is a talented, young driver that deserves to be in that Silver Arrows seat. He has had the better of his more illustrious teammate Hamilton in 2022. Although you’d imagine there would be a saturnalia of British celebration if he does win a race this season, it would be nice, I guess, to see him on the top step. I’d also allow Hamilton to win a race, I say with a sarcastic-all-knowing snort.

1 Stop clowning around This one is all Ferrari, because gosh-darn it, they have been their own worst enemies. The Scuderia should have, could have, would have won more than the four races that they have claimed this season, had it not been for the circus act in the backroom. Mind you, Leclerc has also been a buffoon at times, making silly errors and lacking concentration at crucial moments.

On the pitwall, meanwhile, baffling decisions and strategies have had the Tifosi and even their rivals scratching their heads – their confused faces firmly etched on their brows - in complete and utter bewilderment. The Prancing Horse should be in this fight and contesting against Red Bull and Verstappen, instead they are fighting themselves. Enough of that, we beg of you. Get your act together and make a fist of this championship. @FreemanZAR