Former WWE champion Bret Hart has been diagnosed with cancer. Photo: Facebook

CAPE TOWN – Former WWE champion Bret “the Hitman” Hart has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. According to The Mirror, the 62-year-old Hart took to social media to warn his fans of the importance of wearing sun protection after confirming he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

“Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon,” the seven-time former WWE champion wrote on his Instagram page on Friday.

“Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked,” he wrote.

Hart, who trained by his father Stu Hart, fought under the Hart Foundation stable in a career that spanned from 1978 until 2000. The Canadian is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.