Formula One: The records of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday made him the first driver in the sport to chalk up 100 Formula One wins. He is also back on top of the championship standings, inching closer to an eighth world title, which would give him sole custody of the record that he currently shares of seven titles with Michael Schumacher.

The 36-year-old Briton has made a habit of breaking records. Here are some of them and some which are also within his grasp: Most wins Hamilton has won a record 100 Grands Prix out of 282 races since his debut in 2007, with at least one success each year. Schumacher, second in this list, has 91 wins in 307 starts, the last of those coming in his 247th GP.

Season wins By already winning five times this season, Hamilton has equalled another of the German's records: his 15 consecutive seasons winning GPs, between 1992 and 2006. The Englishman, who has extended his contract until 2023, will be able to break that record next year. Podiums

In 2020, Hamilton dethroned Schumacher not only in number of victories but also podiums: it is now 176 against 155. A long way back in third is another German Sebastian Vettel, who moved to Aston Martin in 2021, who has 53 wins and 122 podiums, including a fine second place at the Hungarian GP in August. Pole A master of qualifying, the Mercedes driver has held the pole position record since 2017, and hit the 100 mark in May this year in Spain. He took pole position in Hungary as well to take his tally to 101, ahead of Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65).

Hat-trick Hamilton has yet to take Schumacher's record for race hat-tricks, in which a driver takes pole position, clocks the fastest lap and wins the race. The German holds the record for hat-tricks with 22, four ahead of the Briton, and Schumacher has 77 fastest laps compared with Hamilton's 57. Longevity

Schumacher also competed for 19 seasons in Formula One, a record he shares with Brazilian Rubens Barrichello and the Finn Kimi Raikkonen. Hamilton still has some way to go as he is only in his 15th year but has signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes which will bring him closer. Consecutive Hamilton holds, by far, the record for consecutive participations in Grand Prix with 265 races in a row from 2007 to 2020. That sequence ended in December when he tested positive for Covid-19, causing him to miss the Sakhir GP in Bahrain.