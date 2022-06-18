Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, June 18, 2022

Francesco Bagnaia takes pole position for the German MotoGP

Ducati Lenovo Team Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia sits in his box during the third free practice for the MotoGP German motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz, eastern Germany, on Saturday. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP

Published 2h ago

Sachsenring — Francesco Bagnaia continued his domination of the Sachsenring track on Saturday by taking pole position at the German MotoGP.

The Italian will start Sunday's race at the top of the grid with reigning world champion and current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France in second.

This is the third pole position of the season for Ducati rider Bagnaia, who is fifth overall in the championship standings and 66 points behind Quartararo.

Frenchman Johann Zarco secured the third spot at the front of the grid for the 10th MotoGP race of the season.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the three fastest riders.

Spain's Aleix Espargaro, currently second overall, Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and Australia's Jack Miller make up the grid's second row.

Bagnaia has been in irresistible form all weekend and clocked a fastest time of one minute, 19.931 seconds in qualifying on Saturday.

Despite taking part in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, Suzuki rider Alex Rins will sit out the German MotoGP on Sunday due to a fractured wrist he suffered earlier this month at the Catalan MotoGP.

Doctors had given Rins the green light to race at Sachsenring, but he opted not to ride in Saturday's final session, his team said in a statement.

AFP

