From rivals to teammates at AfricanX TrailRun

Johannesburg - Two men who have previously been fierce rivals will this weekend team up in search of glory at the Thirsti AfricanX TrailRun in Case Town from Saturday to Monday. Siviwe Nkombi and Retsepile Khotle have their sights firmly set on winning the men's competition at the three-day event that is in its 12th year.

The competition that will take place at the Houw Hoek Hotel in the Western Cape has attracted a very strong field in all three sections - the men's, women's and mixed competition - and is expected to be one of the fiercest ever. Though partnering for the first time, Nkombi and Khotle are confident of doing well. ALSO READ: ’This victory is for her’ - Marizanne Kapp dedicates England win to Dane’ van Niekerk

"Retsepile and I have been working hard to achieve good results this year. We have one goal and that is to be crowned champions at the Thirsti AfricanX TrailRun," said Nkombi who described himself as having been in love with trail running since 2013. “I’ve never seen an organisation that works together like the trail running community does. The Thirsti AfricanX possesses that special element - the culture of the race, the vibe and the routes that are world class – smooth and runnable. It really is an event for all runners from the pros to the beginners.” Said Khotle: "Siviwe and I used to compete against each other. It’s nice to team up with him instead, as our strength and speed is equally matched. We share the same goal and that is to win.”

The duo will not have it their way in their quest for glory though, not with Kane Reilly returning to the competition since last competing in 2017. Team #tailwind @Danette5mith @KateMapham chasing down the lead @runtheafricanx @TailwindSA @gotailwind #watchthisspace #AfricanXTrailrun pic.twitter.com/mWvuvgJBpO — Chris Walley (@chriswalley07) April 27, 2018

Reilly teams up with event newcomer Daniel Claassen. “ I am looking forward to three days of fast and competitive racings, '' Reilly said. Claasen is delighted to be fully competing at the event.

“AfricanX has been on my bucket list since 2018 when I first started running trail. The fast-flowing trails and the fact that you need to run well for three days really excites me. I think (and have heard) that AfricanX is one of a kind and I am really excited to be on the start line this year. I have never done a three-day stage race or run with a teammate before. I am really looking forward to experiencing an ‘individual sport becoming a team sport’. Kane and I have similar running capabilities and are excited to give AfricanX a go.” In the women's team competition, Landie Greyling -a mixed team winner in 2013 - will once again be the one to beat along with her new partner Danette Walley, swimmer of the women's team competition last year. “I love trail running because I love being out in nature, away from the hustle and bustle,” says Greyling. “This is a great event, and I am looking forward to enjoying three days of lovely trails with the trail running community while competing against the other teams. Danette and I train together. We are quite similar in speed and we both love a bit of trail and road running. Our strength will be speed and endurance, while our goal will be to win in the Women’s Team Category.”