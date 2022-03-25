Fuel system vacuum behind Red Bull's Bahrain double retirement - spokesperson

Jeddah — Formula One team Red Bull said a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of last weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
World champion Max Verstappen retired from the race three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish behind Ferrari winner Charles Leclerc.
His Mexican team mate Sergio Perez followed him into retirement on the final lap while running third.
"Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend," said a spokesperson for the team ahead of Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
"The correct amount of fuel was in both cars but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.
No more excuses for Alpine in F1’s new era, says Fernando Alonso
Kevin Magnussen ready for big test on street track
With Sebastian Vettel a Covid doubt, Nico Hulkenberg on standby for Saudi GP
No more tedious races? F1 boss says rule changes have worked
F1 expecting a surge in ticket sales following Ferrari’s comeback
Lewis Hamilton delighted with unexpected third place
Carlos Sainz celebrates but knows he has work to do
"We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend."
Perez told Reuters on Thursday that the problem had stemmed from a standard-issue part but that Red Bull’s fuel system had not worked as expected.
The issue, described by team boss Christian Horner as the team's worst nightmare, gave the Milton Keynes-based squad their first double retirement since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.
Reuters