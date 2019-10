Fury's big switch seen as a smart move









Tyson Fury, (left) will be joining WWE. Photo: Isaac Brekken/AP Photo Many boxing enthusiasts felt that Tyson Fury sold out the community when he opted to make an entry into the world of WWE. The Brit has since been involved in a feud with Braun Strowman whom he is due to fight against at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this Thursday. The event will be shown live on SuperSport 4 from 7pm. Fury took a lot of people by surprise by delving into the Sports Entertainment World whilst still at the peak of his boxing career, so much so that he made the transition in spite of it not being approved by his promoter Frank Warren. “I didn’t take a lot of persuading,” he said.

“Nobody knew about it until I appeared on Smackdown in the Staples Centre.

“I didn’t even tell them, my advisers, otherwise they would have advised me not to do it. Nobody is happy, but I would not be Tyson Fury, aka The Gypsy King, if I wasn’t spontaneous.

The 31-year-old is making a good career move by delving into the world of WWE.

As a heavyweight boxer he is approaching the end of his career and is realistic about this fact.

With a record of 29 victories and one draw from his 30 boxing bouts, there is little doubt that Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of the modern generation.

The move will expose him and allow him to gain more popularity in the American market.

It will open the door to more potential opportunities going forward.

The likes of John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, who are now household names in the movie industry, used the WWE as a platform to launch their careers.

“I don’t think I will have many more fights. Maybe another three maximum. But that’s about it,” he admitted.

One boxing match which most enthusiasts would like to see is Fury going up against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua. Chances are that this might not happen should Joshua end up losing his eagerly anticipated re-match against Andy Ruiz on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, Fury has the edge over Joshua as far as bragging rights go.

He has fought outside his homeland of the United Kingdom and won matches. But Joshua’s first fight outside the UK was his first encounter with Ruiz at Madison Square Garden in the United States in June and he went on to suffer one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history against the Mexican-American.





Sunday Tribune

