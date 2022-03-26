Game Over: WWE icon Triple H confirms retirement from in-ring competition

Durban — WWE legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque has confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition. The retirement of “The Game” comes after WWE announced last September that he had undergone a procedure for a heart issue.

“As far as in-ring competition goes, I’m done. I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he said. Levesque, the husband of Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon also works as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of global talent strategy and development.

Levesque has not wrestled since 2019 and said that the last few months have been life-changing for him. He has thought more about his young family and the meaning of life, particularly during health-check-ups. “There’s moments in there when they’re putting you out for stuff and you think, ‘Is this it?’ ‘Do you wake up from this?’ That’s tough to swallow. It makes you think differently about life. It doesn’t make you any less driven for the things that you do, but it certainly makes you appreciate the things that you have more. Your friends, your family," he said.

Triple H is regarded as being one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. He has had 14 World title reigns and is noted for reigns as part of D-Generation X alongside long-time friend Shawn Michaels and Evolution alongside Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Batista.

The mentorship that Batista and Orton received as part of Evolution helped them become wrestling greats and multiple World Champions. @eshlinv IOL Sport