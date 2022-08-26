Gear up for Summer at the AllSport Expo at the CTICC in September

Cape Town - Spring is around the corner, and if you’re thinking of health and fitness, ring your calendar for the AllSport Expo from Friday, 9th to Sunday 11th September 2022, and come and get the low-down on a wide variety of outdoor, indoor and water sport, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and wellness products and services. The AllSport Expo is one of CTICC’s own events and the only exhibition of its type in the Western Cape offering small to larger retailers and sports and wellness practitioners an opportunity to demonstrate their product range and services in an experiential manner to the South African public.

Whether it’s new gym equipment, clothing gear, health and wellness products or advice on how to up the bar in your water sport, indoor or outdoor activity, then this is the ideal event for you. Attend a live demonstration or activation and try out a new sport, such as boxing, CrossFit, dance, wrestling, wall climbing, karate, electric skateboarding or golf putting, all facilitated by experts in their field. AllSport Expo will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from September 9-11. A range of workshops will be hosted at the expo by leading experts in their field, covering topics from how to up your performance, training and wellness session, live demos and sport injury and rehabilitation workshops, and much more.

Check out the list of awesome exhibitors and prestigious sporting institutes, as well as workshops and activations. Remember to book your tickets now at Quicket or visit www.allsportexpo.co.za for more information about activations and workshops at the AllSport Expo. Or ... You could win a set of double tickets with IOL Sport and the AllSport Expo. All you have to do is mail your full names and contact details to [email protected] Competition ends on August 31.Winners will be contacted.

