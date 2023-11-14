American manufacturer General Motors (GM) announced on Tuesday it has formally registered with the International Motoring Federation (FIA) to compete in Formula One starting in the 2028 season. GM said it has registered with the FIA to be an engine supplier, offering support to American automobile team Andretti's candidacy to join the F1 grid.

Delighted with the news that GM have registered as a PU supplier for FIA F1. This is a further endorsement of the @FIA's PU regulations. The presence of iconic American brands Andretti and GM is good for the sport.https://t.co/02TLDV2g5c — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) November 14, 2023 From the 2028 season, "our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit," GM president Mark Reuss said in a press release. "With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we're confident we'll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

"We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world." Last month, the FIA approved Andretti's expression of interest application for Andretti Cadillac to race in the FIA Formula One World Championship. According to the group, development and testing of their prototype technology is already underway.