Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

George Russell wins first Grand Prix in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton second

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Brazlian Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit in Sao Paulo on Sunday

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Brazlian Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Sao Paulo — George Russell claimed his first Formula One victory as he won the Brazilian GP at Interlagos on Sunday with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton second.

The pair had started on the front row but the crash-marred race was far from a procession to the team’s first victory of the season. Hamilton bumped wheels with Max Verstappen of Red Bull, already crowned champion, on lap seven.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth with Fernando Alonso was fifth in an Alpine.

The race started with a crash as Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren and Kevin Magnussen in a Haas collided, spun and crashed into each other again on lap one.

When racing resumed after a safety car, Verstappen made an immediate and determined attempt to pass his old rival Lewis Hamilton and did not back off when the Briton hit back to take a slight edge heading into a corner.

More on this

The cars touched, debris flew. Hamilton went off the track before returning to the race but Verstappen paid a higher price.

Almost at once, Lando Norris, who failed to finish, and Charles Leclerc also touched.

Verstappen and Norris were both hit with five-second penalties.

Story continues below Advertisement

Verstappen also sustained damage which forced a pit stop for repairs but fought back to cross the line sixth.

AFP

Related Topics:

Lewis HamiltonFormula 1Mercedes

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP