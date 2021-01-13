Giniel de Villiers looking for a strong finish at Dakar Rally

CAPE TOWN - Giniel de Villiers had another tricky day during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally. The Tayota Gazoo driver finished in 6th place in the 243km stage from Neom to AlUla. OverDrive Toyota’s Yazeed Al Rajhi won today’s stage and de Villiers says navigation today was difficult. “It was really tricky with the navigation this morning, two small errors which cost us about a minute each and then Yazeed caught us and went passed us. Then in some riverbeds we caught up to Yazeed but then there is a fast piece and there is so much dust I had to fall back twice from Yazeed.” Stephan Peterhansel is still top of the overall standings after he came in, in third place.

The race heads into the final two days and de Villiers says he is expecting another tough stage.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) will be a very hard stage, I think tomorrow will be very tricky so we have to really stay focussed for tomorrow because a lot of things can still happen tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the Dakar Rally website Nasser Al-Attiyah who ended second today says, he is hoping to make up time on Peterhansel as the race comes to a close.

"Navigating wasn't easy, but I'm rather happy the stage went without a hitch. I think tomorrow will decide the Dakar. It's going to be a tricky stage, but we'll do our best. There's no strategy, we'll just keep driving fast. Of course, Stéphane is under the most pressure because he's the leader, but I'm also under pressure: if I can't make it, I'll finish second."