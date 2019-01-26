Golf
Golf Highlights
Advertisement
More from Golf
Unheralded Long holds off Mickelson, Hadwin for Desert Classic win
Adam Long, ranked 417th in the world, only made his way onto the US PGA Tour this season via the Web.com Tour21 January 2019 | US PGA
Mickelson maintains two-shot lead in Desert Classic
Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson fired six birdies in a six-under par 66 on Saturday to maintain his two-shot lead.20 January 2019 | US PGA
Irishman Lowry wins see-saw battle with Richard Sterne for Abu Dhabi title
Lowry held his nerves on the back nine to make up a deficit of four shots after losing a three-shot advantage early in the final round.19 January 2019 | European Tour
I just didn’t putt anywhere close as well as I did for my 60, says Mickelson
Mickelson, playing the back nine first, finished strongly after an even-par start for his first 13 holes with a double-bogey at the 18th the low moment.19 January 2019 | PGA Tour