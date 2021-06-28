Amateur golfers can still walk the fairways during level 4
CAPE TOWN – Due to the outdoor nature of the sport, amateur golfers can still walk the fairways during South Africa’s Lockdown Level 4.
Golf RSA announced their guidelines on Monday after president Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country’s alert status due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
The main point of the guidelines was for players to remain at least three metres apart at all times, and five metres apart when when wind speeds are more than 24km/h.
Wearing of a mask is compulsory at all times inside the clubhouse, and when you cannot maintain a three metre distance out on the fairways.
When players are able to maintain a distance of more than three metres, and wind speeds are under 24km/h, no mark is required.
In the case of foursomes and greensomes, it’s up to each player’s responsibility to ensure that no one else touches their balls. “The player teeing off from hole 1 is the only one that touches the ball from teeing off through to completion of the hole.”
IOL Sport
