Amateur golfers can still walk the fairways during level 4

CAPE TOWN – Due to the outdoor nature of the sport, amateur golfers can still walk the fairways during South Africa’s Lockdown Level 4. Golf RSA announced their guidelines on Monday after president Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country’s alert status due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The main point of the guidelines was for players to remain at least three metres apart at all times, and five metres apart when when wind speeds are more than 24km/h. Wearing of a mask is compulsory at all times inside the clubhouse, and when you cannot maintain a three metre distance out on the fairways. When players are able to maintain a distance of more than three metres, and wind speeds are under 24km/h, no mark is required.