'Big Easy' Els takes aim at Saudi International









Four-time Major Champion and recent Presidents Cup International Team captain Ernie Els has confirmed his return to the Saudi International from January 30 to February 2. Photo: Andy Brownbill/AP Photo KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY – Four-time Major Champion and recent Presidents Cup International Team captain Ernie Els has confirmed his return to the Saudi International from January 30 to February 2. Having come agonisingly close to masterminding an historic win for the Internationals against Team USA in Australia last week, the South African becomes the latest golfing icon to join the world-class field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). Not only will he line up against World Number One Brooks Koepka, in addition to Team USA stalwarts Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, there will also be a number of European Tour stars in attendance, including Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Henrik Stenson. Known for his effortless power and free-flowing swing, ‘The Big Easy’ has been one of the game’s most recognisable and successful golfers for almost three decades. Having recently turned 50, Els will arrive in the Kingdom next year looking to add to his 71 career titles worldwide, which also saw him ascend to the prestigious position of World Number One in 1997. “I may have just turned 50, but I still want to tee it up against the best players in the world and the way this tournament is shaping up, it will be the biggest field in golf at the start of next year,” said Els, who made his debut in the event earlier this year.

“I have really enjoyed playing in Saudi Arabia previously. The course was in great condition last time and an extremely enjoyable layout with plenty of birdie opportunities. The Saudi Golf Federation is doing a lot to grow the game in the Kingdom and I am pleased to be part of helping their vision to grow the game.”

Els has made a number of visits to Saudi Arabia in recent years to oversee the development under way in the country, including an appearance as part of a golf industry panel at the Future Investment Initiative event, held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “Ernie Els is one of the most iconic golfers in the game and to see him play alongside the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka is an incredible opportunity for the people of Saudi Arabia.

“Ernie is a leader in the game and watching how he nearly pulled off a fantastic victory with the International Team last week demonstrates exactly how respected he is. We are excited to welcome him back to help us build golf in the region.”

African News Agency (ANA)