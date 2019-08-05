South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai in action during the final round of the British Open. Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai secured her best-ever finish in a Major with fifth position in the Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club on Sunday. The 30-year-old signed for an impressive paycheque of 180 403 US dollars, which works out to R2.6m.

Buhai carded rounds of 65 67 72 and 70 to end on 14-under, four shots behind Hinako Shibuno of Japan who won by one over American Lizette Salas.

In fact, Buhai led by three going into the weekend but she was unable to break 70 in her final two rounds.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai hits a shot during the AIG Women's British Open golf championship at Woburn Gold Club near near Milton Keynes, England. Photo:AP Photo/Tim Ireland

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner started with a bogey on her first hole in the final round, but rallied with two birdies over the next seven. Another dropped shot on the ninth slowed her progress, but three birdies over four holes making the turn shot her back up the leaderboard.

Ultimately, another bogey on the 16th would ensure Buhai dropped out of contention at the very climax of the marquee women’s golf event.

African News Agency (ANA)



