Daniel van Tonder rises two places in world rankings

JOHANNESBURG – It was on the European Tour that South African players made their mark internationally this week, and Daniel van Tonder’s share of 12th in the BMW International Open saw him climb two places to 77th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

There are still 10 South Africans inside the top 100 in the world, but Van Tonder was the only one of that group to climb. Louis Oosthuizen played that tournament, and his share of 42nd after a closing two-over 72 meant he slipped one place on the rankings to 13th. He remains South Africa’s top-ranked player.