Pebble Beach - Australian Jason Day and defending champion Phil Mickelson put the pressure on leader Nick Taylor with sizzling play but could not catch the Canadian in a low-scoring second round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.
Taylor, with a six-under 66, wound up with a two-stroke lead over Day (64) and a three-shot margin over five-times champion Mickelson (65), whose bogey at the last at Monterey Peninsula disrupted his run for the low round of the day.
Taylor, world number 229, pushed home with birdies at four of the final five holes at Pebble Beach to stay at the top of the leaderboard at 14-under 129 after an opening 63.
"Made a bogey at 12. After that I gave myself some chances and I made a lot of them," said the Canadian who collected seven birdies, four of them from the 14th hole on, in another pleasing round.
Day, also playing Pebble Beach, grabbed his sixth birdie of the day at the last for his superb round. He also had an eagle at the par five 14th in seeking his first win in nearly two years.