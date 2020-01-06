JOHANNESBURG – Louis Oosthuizen heads to Randpark Golf Club this week as the defending champion and the new player host of the South African Open, and which this year is a true showcase of the brightest stars of the current and future generations of South African golf.
Oosthuizen joined an exclusive club with his six-stroke victory at Randpark in December 2018. The South African Open was played twice in 2018, in January and December, with the December edition forming part of the 2018-19 season.
His win saw him become only the fourth South African to win both The Open Championship and South African Open, following Bobby Locke, Gary Player and Ernie Els.
From Thursday to Sunday he will join an even more exclusive club as he follows Els as the new player host of the second oldest national Open in golf, which is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Tour.
This year the championship will also make history when the official pro-am is hosted at Soweto Country Club for the first time, exposing a global audience to the recently refurbished course designed by Gary Player and which, in partnership with the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB), is now helping to stimulate the growth of golf in this iconic township.