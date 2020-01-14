After three months rehabilitating an "excruciating" left knee injury, world number one Brooks Koepka returns to competition at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship still not completely recovered but keen to test the state of the joint.
Koepka has not played since slipping on concrete during the PGA Tour's C.J. Cup in South Korea in October, and says his recovery is still a work in progress.
"It doesn't feel the same as my right," the four-time major champion, speaking of his left knee, told reporters on Tuesday.
"It probably won't for a while, but it does feel stable, which leaving Korea and all the way up to about a month and a half ago, it didn't feel stable.
"I've had problems with it since March. Dealt with it the whole year ... I had stem cell done on my knee and it felt fine and then in Korea, just slipped, re-tore it and the kneecap had moved into the fat pad, which was excruciating."