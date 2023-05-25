Duca del Cosma South Africa, the renowned luxury golf footwear brand, has unveiled its latest range of golf shoes for the 2023 season. The new collection boasts the latest in golf shoe technology, style, and functionality, making it the most advanced golf shoe range that the brand has ever produced.

The 2023 golf shoe collection features an extensive range of styles, including the popular and stylish sneakers, classic and sleek brogues, and the traditional spike golf shoes. Each style in the collection is designed to deliver exceptional comfort, stability, and support for golfers of all levels. According to Morné Botha, General Manager of Duca del Cosma, "We are excited to launch our new range of golf shoes for the 2023 season. Our designers have worked tirelessly to produce a collection that is both stylish and functional, with a focus on delivering the best possible golfing experience for our customers." The new collection boasts the latest in golf shoe technology, style, and functionality, making it the most advanced golf shoe range that the brand has ever produced.

The new range of golf shoes features a host of technological advancements, including the brand's signature waterproofing technology, high-performance spikeless outsoles, and advanced cushioning systems, which provide exceptional comfort and support throughout the round. In addition, the brand has introduced an all-new ultra-light D-Eva outsole technology that has been created and applied across Duca del Cosma’s four style ranges (Pro, Fashion, Sporty and Classic) to allow golfers to enjoy all-day comfort without compromising on foot support and stability in the swing, providing unparalleled performance benefits. The D-Eva technology has been developed in response to the valued feedback from customers, to help position a selection of the new range of Duca del Cosma shoes in the lightweight segment of the market.

Designs headlining the latest handcrafted range across its four distinctively different style categories include the standout DANDY men’s shoe and ALEXA women’s style, while the vibrant POSITANO and PADOVA shoes for men and women respectively are amongst the styles incorporating the advanced outsole technology that pushes the boundaries of fashionable innovation. Further innovations in the SS23 collection include a waterproof sock system with OnSteam recyclable microfibre technology applied to a number of shoes in the range, while the breathable ARNEFLEX insert sole is also manufactured using recycled materials and delivers unrivalled all-day comfort. A recyclable heel and toe cap comes in all styles. Duca del Cosma South Africa's 2023 golf shoe collection is available for purchase through the brand's website and selected pro shops across the country. For more information on the collection and to view the full range of styles, please visit www.ducadelcosma.co.za.