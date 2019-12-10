Captain Ernie Els hopes that crunching the numbers will help give his International team the edge over the United States at the Presidents Cup this week as they look to halt the Americans' dominance in the biennial event.
The South African, who was part of the International team's only victory in the 25-year history of the tournament in 1998, said the data had thrown up some surprises.
"The numbers haven't shown exactly what I expected. It's funny," Els told the PGA Tour website https://www.pgatour.com/news/2019/12/09/data-driven-ernie-els-ready-to-shake-things-up-presidents-cup-royal-melbourne.html. "A lot of the personalities I wanted together, the data shows they are not compatible.
"To convey that to the players has been tough. As you can expect, certain players want to play together -- but I can show them if it is not compatible.
"Now the good thing is the guys are taking that in and actually listening to me whereas in previous years guys were quite adamant who they wanted to play with."