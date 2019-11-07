MELBOURNE - The Internationals will field six debutants at next month's Presidents Cup, with Ernie Els naming rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann among his captain's picks to take on Tiger Woods's United States at Royal Melbourne.
South Korean Im, the PGA Tour's rookie of the year, and Niemann, the first Chilean to play in the biennial event, join already qualified debutants Abraham Ancer, C.T. Pan, Li Haotong and Cameron Smith.
Els rounded out his four captain's picks on Thursday with seasoned Australian former world number one Jason Day and Canada's Adam Hadwin, both members of the Internationals team trounced 19-11 at Liberty National in 2017.
With the Internationals boasting only two players in the world top 20, Els's young outfit face a huge task to win the trophy for the first time since 1998 against a powerful U.S. team captained by Woods.
However, Els said he was confident his debutants would be ready for the challenge at the Dec. 12-15 event, which pits an International team representing the rest of the world minus Europe against the Americans.