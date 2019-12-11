Captain Ernie Els' thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday.
The United States have dominated the biennial competition since it began in 1994 and Scott said the 50-year-old Els had done his homework so the International Team could get to grips with the par-71 course at Royal Melbourne.
"Ernie, the assistants and the guys who have played here have really settled our first timers to Royal Melbourne nicely. I'm very optimistic," Scott told a news conference.
"Ernie has done a lot of the prep work for us and kind of laid the foundations. I've had a good feeling for the last couple months about the way our team shaped up.
"I feel a very, very strong energy, which certainly over some of the past Cups we've been lacking. It's not a lot of fun getting beaten all the time."