Alfred Dunhill Championship returns after cancellation during Covid

The last Alfred Dunhill Championship was played in 2020 when South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout won by four strokes. Last year’s tournament had to be cancelled following South Africa’s placement on the travel red list of several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Centurion - The €1.5 million Alfred Dunhill Championship returns to the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour schedule this year when it will be played at Leopard Creek Country Club from December 8 to 11.

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that the Alfred Dunhill Championship is back. This is one of our flagship tournaments as it represents everything of the uniqueness of playing golf in Africa on a world-renowned golf course.

“We’re extremely pleased that once again the world’s professionals will be able to experience the magic of the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Leopard Creek, and golf fans around the world will be able to marvel at the amazing wildlife and beauty of South Africa through the international broadcast.”

The incredible setting of the Leopard Creek golf course on the banks of the Crocodile River and overlooking the Kruger National Park, one of the world’s most iconic game reserves, makes the Alfred Dunhill Championship one of the flagship events on both Tours.