Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Alfred Dunhill Championship returns after cancellation during Covid

Leopard Creek Country Club looking towards the clubhouse

The €1.5 million Alfred Dunhill Championship returns to the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour schedule this year at Leopard Creek Country Club. Picture: Tyrone Winfield

Published 49m ago

Share

Centurion - The €1.5 million Alfred Dunhill Championship returns to the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour schedule this year when it will be played at Leopard Creek Country Club from December 8 to 11.

The last Alfred Dunhill Championship was played in 2020 when South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout won by four strokes. Last year’s tournament had to be cancelled following South Africa’s placement on the travel red list of several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that the Alfred Dunhill Championship is back. This is one of our flagship tournaments as it represents everything of the uniqueness of playing golf in Africa on a world-renowned golf course.

“We’re extremely pleased that once again the world’s professionals will be able to experience the magic of the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Leopard Creek, and golf fans around the world will be able to marvel at the amazing wildlife and beauty of South Africa through the international broadcast.”

The incredible setting of the Leopard Creek golf course on the banks of the Crocodile River and overlooking the Kruger National Park, one of the world’s most iconic game reserves, makes the Alfred Dunhill Championship one of the flagship events on both Tours.

More on this

It remains a favourite of the world’s leading professionals and over the years former world number ones, Major winners, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup stars have competed at Leopard Creek.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Christiaan BezuidenhoutGolfLIV GolfSA Open GolfTeam EuropeRyder Cup

Share