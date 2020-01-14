JOHANNESBURG – SA's Branden Grace shot up to 73rd in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Grace moved up a whopping 56 places from 129th courtesy of his three-shot victory in the SA Open at Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.

The 31-year-old closed with an incredible nine-under 62 to end on 21-under, in the process overhauling Louis Oosthuizen who had to settle for second on 18-under.

It was a ninth European Tour win for Grace, and his first since November 2017 when he won the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City. The former world number-10 in 2019 had 11 missed cuts and just three top-10s as his ranking plummeted.

SA's Branden Grace during the final round of the SA Open at Randpark Golf Club on Sunday. Photo: Michael Sherman (ANA)

Oosthuizen, meanwhile, rose inside the top-20 - moving up two places to 18th as he remains SA’s top-ranked player.

Erik van Rooyen remained 48th, Justin Harding dropped six spots to 78th and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 90th rounded out the SA golfers in the top-100.

African News Agency (ANA)