Wade Ormsby of Australia tees off on the 7th hole during the Hong Kong Open golf tournament at Fanling Golf Club in Hong Kong. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

BANGKOK – Australian Wade Ormsby completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday as a final-round 66 lifted the Australian to the title for the second time in three years. Ormsby went into the final day with a two-shot lead over Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul and he extended his advantage to win by four shots from British Open champion Shane Lowry, finishing on 17 under par in the $1m European Tour event.

The 39-year-old, who led after the first round and never relinquished his advantage, won the Hong Kong Open in 2017.

"When you get in front there's no point in trying to play defensive," said Ormsby.

"The guys had to come and catch me basically. I was hoping to win this season but to do it in week two of the year in my first event is special and it will be one I'll remember forever.