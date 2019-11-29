SA's Branden Grace in action. Photo: Michael Sherman (ANA)

MALELANE – A host of big names were circling at the top of the leaderboard midway through the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane on Friday. Just as overnight leader Wil Besseling of the Netherlands prepared to tee off, having carded a seven-under 65 on day one at Leopard Creek Country Club, he was joined at the top by Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal.

The four-time European Tour winner tapped in for birdie at the long second to join Dutchman Besseling on seven-under.

Another regular winner, home favourite Branden Grace, had moved up to third with a birdie from five feet at the second.

Four of Grace’s eight European Tour titles have come on South African soil, including a win in this event five years ago.